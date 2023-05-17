News & Insights

Zurich Insurance gross premiums up 6% in Q1 on higher prices

May 17, 2023 — 12:56 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S said on Wednesday that premiums at its property and casualty business rose 6% in the first three months of the year, helped by higher prices.

Gross written premiums were $11.967 billion, up from $11.306 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The company didn't provide consensus figures due to changes in accounting rules.

