Zurich Insurance gross premiums up 6% in Q1 on higher prices

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S said on Wednesday that premiums at its property and casualty business rose 6% in the first three months of the year, helped by higher prices.

Gross written premiums were $11.967 billion, up from $11.306 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The company didn't provide consensus figures due to changes in accounting rules.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

