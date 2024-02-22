Zurich Insurance FY23 Profit Rises; Lifts Dividend, Outlook; Plans CHF 1.1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net income attributable to shareholders grew 10 percent to $4.35 billion from last year's $3.96 billion.

Earnings per share were 26.70 Swiss francs, up 6 percent from last year's 25.28 francs. Earnings per share went up 12 percent in US dollar.

Group business operating profit or BOP climbed 21 percent to $7.38 billion from last year's $6.12 billion.

The company noted that in the first year of its 2023-2025 financial cycle, it posted highest ever BOP, strongly supported by an excellent performance by the Commercial Insurance business, a record performance in its Life business, and growth at Farmers.

P&C gross written premium and policy fees grew 7 percent to $44.40 billion from last year's $41.44 billion.

Further, the company proposed dividend increase of 8 percent to 26 francs per share, supplemented by a share buyback of up to 1.1 billion francs.

Looking ahead, Zurich now expects compound annual growth in 2023-2025 earnings per share to exceed 10 percent. This is compared with the previous target of 8 percent, which was established at the 2022 Investor Day.

The company also sees mid-single digit growth in insurance revenue for P&C, with the Life BOP expected to be at least in line with the record high level of 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.