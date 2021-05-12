Zurich Insurance confident on 2021 after good start in Q1

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Zurich Insurance expressed "great confidence" in its business performance this year after a solid first quarter, it said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S expressed "great confidence" in its business performance this year after a solid first quarter, it said on Wednesday.

Property & Casualty (P&C) gross written premiums rose 14% in the quarter on a like-for-like basis, driven by strong growth in commercial insurance and further improvement in pricing, Zurich said. Its life new business value rose 21% on a like-for-like basis, powered by a favorable business mix, while its life annual premium equivalent sales fell 4%.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters