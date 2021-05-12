Zurich Insurance confident on 2021 after good start in Q1

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S expressed "great confidence" in its business performance this year after a solid first quarter, it said on Wednesday.

Property & Casualty (P&C) gross written premiums rose 14% in the quarter on a like-for-like basis, driven by strong growth in commercial insurance and further improvement in pricing, Zurich said. Its life new business value rose 21% on a like-for-like basis, powered by a favorable business mix, while its life annual premium equivalent sales fell 4%.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

