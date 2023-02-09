Zurich Insurance CEO: do not plan to use share buybacks routinely

February 09, 2023 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Paul Arnold and Tom Sims for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S Chief Executive Mario Greco rejected the routine use of share buybacks, saying the existing buyback programme had an exceptional reason for its existence.

"The existing buyback programme neutralises and compensates for any dilution of earnings per share resulting from the sale of legacy life insurance portfolios, particularly the German one," Greco said on Thursday after the company reported its full-year 2022 results.

