Zurich Insurance boosts operating profit 16%, ups dividend

ZURICH/LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S posted a 16% rise in 2019 business operating profit on Thursday as it benefited from an improved business mix, lower volatility and cost savings.

Business operating profit was $5.3 billion, Europe's fifth-largest insurer said, while net profit rose 12% to its highest level since 2010.

Zurich beat all its business targets for the 2017-19 period, and Chief Executive Mario Greco said in a statement the insurer was "well positioned to meet the ambitious new targets we set ourselves for the next three years".

Zurich introduced tougher targets for 2020-2022 last year, as it seeks to do battle with rivals AXA AXAF.PA, Allianz ALVG.DE and Generali GASI.MI.

Its annualised business operating profit return on equity was 14.2%, versus the existing target of above 12%. The target for the next three years is above 14% "and increasing".

Cumulative cash remittances for the period 2017-2019 reached $10.9 billion, against a targeted $9.5 billion. The new target is $11.5 billion.

Zurich proposed raising its dividend to 20 Swiss francs per share, below market expectations of 20.51 francs, according to Refinitiv data.

