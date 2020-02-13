Zurich Insurance boosts operating profit 16%, ups dividend

Contributors
Michael Shields Reuters
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Zurich Insurance Group posted a 16% rise in 2019 business operating profit on Thursday as it benefited from an improved business mix, lower volatility and cost savings.

Adds details and background

ZURICH/LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S posted a 16% rise in 2019 business operating profit on Thursday as it benefited from an improved business mix, lower volatility and cost savings.

Business operating profit was $5.3 billion, Europe's fifth-largest insurer said, while net profit rose 12% to its highest level since 2010.

Zurich beat all its business targets for the 2017-19 period, and Chief Executive Mario Greco said in a statement the insurer was "well positioned to meet the ambitious new targets we set ourselves for the next three years".

Zurich introduced tougher targets for 2020-2022 last year, as it seeks to do battle with rivals AXA AXAF.PA, Allianz ALVG.DE and Generali GASI.MI.

Its annualised business operating profit return on equity was 14.2%, versus the existing target of above 12%. The target for the next three years is above 14% "and increasing".

Cumulative cash remittances for the period 2017-2019 reached $10.9 billion, against a targeted $9.5 billion. The new target is $11.5 billion.

Zurich proposed raising its dividend to 20 Swiss francs per share, below market expectations of 20.51 francs, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by)

((zurich.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7336;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters