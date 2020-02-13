Zurich Insurance boosts operating profit 16%, ups dividend

Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Zurich Insurance Group posted a 16% rise in 2019 business operating profit on Thursday as it benefited from an improved business mix, lower volatility and cost savings.

Business operating profit was $5.3 billion, Europe's fifth-largest insurer said, while net profit rose 12% to its highest level since 2010.

Zurich proposed raising its dividend to 20 Swiss francs per share, below market expectations of 20.51 francs, according to Refinitiv data.

