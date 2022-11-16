Zurich Insurance boosts ambitions with new financial targets

November 16, 2022 — 12:48 am EST

ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S aims to boost its business operating profit after tax return on equity (BOPAT ROE) to above 20% by 2025 and generate compound organic growth in earnings per share of 8% per year in new 2023-2025 targets it unveiled on Wednesday.

It also aimed for cumulative cash remittances in excess of $13.5 billion and a Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of at least 160% while keeping its dividend policy, it said ahead of an investor day.

