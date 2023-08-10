Zurich Insurance beats expectations for H1 operating profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S reported better-than-expected half-year operating profit on Thursday, helped in part by its Life unit.

The insurer posted a business operating profit of $3.72 billion, while analysts in a company-provided poll had on average forecast $3.62 billion.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

