News & Insights

Zurich Insurance beats expectations for H1 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 10, 2023 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S reported better-than-expected half-year operating profit on Thursday, helped in part by its Life unit.

The insurer posted a business operating profit of $3.72 billion, while analysts in a company-provided poll had on average forecast $3.62 billion.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((olivier.sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.