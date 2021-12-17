Zurich Insurance aims to divest part of legacy portfolio in Germany

MUNICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S plans to divest part of its legacy portfolio of traditional life insurance policies in Germany, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Zurich, which operates its German life insurance business under the Deutscher Herold brand, wants to focus on fund-based policies.

"That is why we are looking for a solution for part of the portfolio of high-interest rate policies," a Zurich spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.