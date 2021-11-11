Zurich Insurance 9-month Property & Casualty Premiums Rise; Confirms FY22 Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) on Thursday reported strong momentum across all business segments in the first nine months of the year 2021. Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2022 targets based on the nine-month performance and market trends.

For the nine months, Property & Casualty or P&C gross written premiums increased 14 percent to $31.15 billion from last year's $27.26 billion. Gross written premiums or GWP increased 11% on a like-for-like basis with growth in both retail and commercial insurance.

Life annual premium equivalent or APE was $2.75 billion, up 7 percent from $2.57 billion last year. The growth was 5 percent on a like-for-like basis. Life new business value went up 25% on LFL basis, driven by favorable business mix and higher APE sales.

Farmers Exchanges GWP climbed 19 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent on LFL basis from last year to $18.23 billion.

