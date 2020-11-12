Zurich Insurance 9-month P&C Gross Written Premiums Rise; Life APE Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) on Thursday reported that its nine-month Property & Casualty or P&C gross written premiums increased 3 percent to $27.26 billion from last year's $26.44 billion.
On a like-for-like basis, gross written premiums increased 3 percent with strong growth in commercial insurance and further improvement in rates
Growth was driven by Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America.
P&C claims related to COVID-19, net of reduced claim frequency, were unchanged at approximately $450 million as at September 30, 2020
Life annual premium equivalent or APE fell 19 percent to $2.57 billion from last year's $3.17 billion. Sales were down 8 percent on a like-for-like basis.
However, life business saw a return to growth in the third quarter despite ongoing challenges for face-to-face distribution channels. Life APE was up 7 percent on a like-for-like basis.
Farmers Exchanges gross written premiums in the nine months fell 3 percent on a reported and LFL basis to $15.28 billion, including $311 million customer rebates in the first half-year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryZURVY
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Why the Market is Higher Despite the Contested Election, And Why It Can Go Even Higher
- Daily Markets: Stocks Spiking Higher Amid Political Uncertainty and Expected Gridlock
- Hikma Pharma Launches Icosapent Ethyl Capsules In U.S. - Quick Facts
- Opendoor Is the Future Amazon of the $1.6 Trillion Real Estate Market