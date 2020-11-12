Zurich Insurance 9-month P&C Gross Written Premiums Rise; Life APE Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) on Thursday reported that its nine-month Property & Casualty or P&C gross written premiums increased 3 percent to $27.26 billion from last year's $26.44 billion.

On a like-for-like basis, gross written premiums increased 3 percent with strong growth in commercial insurance and further improvement in rates

Growth was driven by Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America.

P&C claims related to COVID-19, net of reduced claim frequency, were unchanged at approximately $450 million as at September 30, 2020

Life annual premium equivalent or APE fell 19 percent to $2.57 billion from last year's $3.17 billion. Sales were down 8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

However, life business saw a return to growth in the third quarter despite ongoing challenges for face-to-face distribution channels. Life APE was up 7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Farmers Exchanges gross written premiums in the nine months fell 3 percent on a reported and LFL basis to $15.28 billion, including $311 million customer rebates in the first half-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.