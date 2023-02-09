Zurich Insurance 2022 net profit down 12%; to raise dividend 9%

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S said on Thursday that 2022 net profit fell by 12%, slightly better than expectations and dented by smaller capital gains, but that it would raise its dividend by 9%.

Also denting profit were losses on divestments, the company said.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $4.603 billion, it said. That is down from $5.202 billion the previous year and slightly ahead of analyst expectations for net profit of $4.546 billion.

"These were tough years with unexpected challenges during which we had to stay very agile and focused on our goals," CEO Mario Greco said.

The dividend will increase to 24 Swiss francs ($26.10) per share from 22 francs previously.

($1 = 0.9195 Swiss francs)

