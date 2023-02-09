Zurich Insurance 2022 Business Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) reported 2022 net income after tax attributable to shareholders of $4.6 billion, a decrease of 12% compared with the prior-year period. The company said this was mainly driven by a lower level of capital gains, net losses on divestment of businesses and hyperinflation charges related to the Latin American business, which more than offset the higher level of BOP. Earnings per share was $30.77 compared to $34.66. Adjusted for the one-off impact of the $260 million loss on disposals incurred in the second half of 2022, mainly driven by the sale of the Italian legacy life back book, EPS was $32.2, for the full year.

Business operating profit was $6.45 billion, an increase of 12% from previous year. This led to a business operating profit after tax return on equity of 15.7%, the highest since 2009, and well above the 2020-2022 target of above 14%. Property & Casualty (P&C) BOP was up 14% to $3.55 billion, driven by further top-line growth.

Fiscal 2022 total revenues declined to $41.75 billion from $69.87 billion, previous year. Gross written premiums increased to $56.12 billion from $53.19 billion.

The Group proposed a 9% increase in the dividend per share to 24 Swiss francs.

Looking forward, Zurich stated that the company is committed to the delivery of its targets for the 2023-2025 cycle.

