News & Insights

Markets

Zurich Appoints Swiss Re's Claudia Cordioli As Group CFO, Effective March 1

December 14, 2023 — 05:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) announced Thursday the appointment of Claudia Cordioli as Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee with effect from March 1, 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

She will succeed Group CFO George Quinn, who has decided to step down after 10 years. Quinn will oversee the completion of the Swiss insurer's 2023 Annual Results and will ensure a smooth transition.

Cordioli joins Zurich from Swiss Re, where she held multiple roles across finance and the business over the past 20 years. Most recently, she served as Group Finance Director overseeing core finance functions as well as the firm's transition to IFRS 17.

She was CFO of the Reinsurance business unit between 2020 and 2022. Prior to that, Cordioli was Head of Western & Southern Europe. Prior to Swiss Re, she worked in several consulting firms, including KPMG.

Quinn joined Zurich in 2014 as Group CFO and member of the Executive Committee.

In Switzerland, Zurich Insurance shares were trading at 449.20 Swiss francs, down 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZURVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.