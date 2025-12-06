Zura Bio (ZURA) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Zura Bio (NasdaqCM:ZURA) has been revised to $16.32 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $13.60 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 336.36% from the latest reported closing price of $3.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zura Bio. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 19.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURA is 0.13%, an increase of 329.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.62% to 41,542K shares. The put/call ratio of ZURA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,473K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares , representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 294.22% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,631K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,624K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 60.40% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,816K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170K shares , representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 214.83% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,045K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

