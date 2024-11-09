Zura Bio price target raised to $12 from $11 at Chardan

Chardan analyst Daniil Gataulin raised the firm’s price target on Zura Bio (ZURA) to $12 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says tibulizumab’s Phase 2b in systemic sclerosis is on track for a Q4 initiation.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ZURA:
- Zura Bio Limited: Q3 2024 Financial Insights and Strategic Progress
- Zura Bio initiated with an Outperform at Leerink
- Zura Bio to Engage in Major November Conferences
- Zura Bio management to meet with Cantor Fitzgerald
- Zura Bio management to meet with Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.