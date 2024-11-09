Zura Bio price target raised to $12 from $11 at Chardan

Chardan analyst Daniil Gataulin raised the firm’s price target on Zura Bio (ZURA) to $12 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says tibulizumab’s Phase 2b in systemic sclerosis is on track for a Q4 initiation.

