Zura Bio to Present at Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2024 — 07:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Zura Bio ( (ZURA) ) is now available.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage immunology company, is set to present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, showcasing their innovative dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is focusing on developing therapeutic indications for three assets, aiming to prove their efficacy and safety in diseases like systemic sclerosis. Investors can catch a live webcast of the event, with a replay available on their website.

Stocks mentioned

ZURA

