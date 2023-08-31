Zura Bio Ltd - (ZURA) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 18.62

The average one-year price target for Zura Bio Ltd - (NASDAQ:ZURA) has been revised to 18.62 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 169.39% from the latest reported closing price of 6.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zura Bio Ltd -. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 1,460.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Point Partners holds 3,295K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,850K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,523K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 950K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 713K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

Zura Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

