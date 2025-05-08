Stocks
ZURA

ZURA BIO Earnings Results: $ZURA Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 08, 2025 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ZURA BIO ($ZURA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, missing estimates of -$0.15 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZURA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ZURA BIO Insider Trading Activity

ZURA BIO insiders have traded $ZURA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ZURA BIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of ZURA BIO stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ZURA BIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZURA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ZURA BIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZURA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ZURA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.