ZURA BIO Earnings Results: $ZURA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ZURA BIO ($ZURA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, missing estimates of -$0.15 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

ZURA BIO Insider Trading Activity

ZURA BIO insiders have traded $ZURA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARVINDER THIARA sold 1,001,633 shares for an estimated $2,734,458

ZURA BIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of ZURA BIO stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZURA BIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZURA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

