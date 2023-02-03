Zur Rose sells Swiss business

Adds background, transaction completion date

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Zur Rose ROSEG.S has agreed to sell its Swiss business to Migros subsidiary Medbase in order to focus on its B2C operation in Germany, the Swiss online drug retailer said on Friday.

The proceeds of the transactions are estimated at 360 million Swiss francs ($393.87 million), it added.

According to preliminary figures released in January, Germany represented a little more than half of Zur Rose's sales in 2022, while Switzerland took up around a third.

The transaction is to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, the firm said.

($1 = 0.9140 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.