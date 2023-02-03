Zur Rose sells Swiss business

February 03, 2023 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Zur Rose ROSEG.S has agreed to sell its Swiss business to Migros subsidiary Medbase in order to focus on its B2C operation in Germany, the Swiss online drug retailer said on Friday.

The proceeds of the transactions are estimated at 360 million Swiss francs ($393.87 million), it added.

($1 = 0.9140 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

