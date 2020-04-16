Zur Rose revenue growth slows due to weak demand for physicians in Switzerland

Repeats with no change to text for wider distribution

April 16 (Reuters) - Swiss e-pharmacy Zur Rose ROSEG.S reported softer first-quarter revenue growth on Thursday as weakness in Swiss physicians business offset gains from increased demand due to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said demand in its physicians business in Switzerland has dropped due to the decree by the country's Federal Council that only urgent interventions and treatments may be performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy, which has increased revenue by nearly 30% in most quarters since its bourse debut in 2017 and saw its shares rise over 70% since October last year, reported a 11.6% rise in its quarterly revenue.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 778 52 86;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.