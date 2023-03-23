Zur Rose delays EBITDA break-even target to 2024

Adds details about company's name, e-prescriptions, background

March 23 (Reuters) - Swiss online drug retailer Zur Rose ROSEG.S on Thursday said it expected its EBITDA to be in negative territory in 2023, coming in at between minus 20 million ($21.85 million) and 40 million Swiss francs.

The company said it will miss its EBITDA break-even target in 2023 and now seeks to reach profitability in 2024, citing the sale of its Swiss business.

In February, Zur Rose Group sold its Swiss business to Migros subsidiary Medbase to focus on its German business, which centres on business-to-consumer (B2C) and electronic prescriptions.

Citing the German health ministry, Zur Rose said it expected e-prescriptions to be introduced as the mandatory standard by Jan. 1, 2024.

Protracted delays in Germany's e-prescription roll-out have clouded the growth outlook for online pharmacies such as Zur Rose and Frankfurt-listed peer Shop Apotheke SAEG.DE, and exposed their stocks to volatility.

The Swiss company, which operates in Germany and the Netherlands, has decided to change its name to DocMorris AG, which will be used both for the core B2C business and for the Group.

