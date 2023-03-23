Zur Rose delays EBITDA break-even target to 2024

March 23 (Reuters) - Swiss online drug retailer Zur Rose ROSEG.S on Thursday said it expected its EBITDA to be in negative territory in 2023, coming in at between minus 20 million ($21.85 million) and 40 million Swiss francs.

The company said it will miss its EBITDA break-even target in 2023 and now seeks to reach profitability in 2024, citing the sale of its Swiss business.

($1 = 0.9154 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; editing by Izabela Niemiec and Friederike Heine)

((anastasiia.kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; tristan.chabba@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.