Zuora (ZUO) Surges 5.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zuora ZUO shares soared 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $9.96. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Zuora is benefiting from an expanding enterprise clientele and strong demand for its Zephr solution.

This enterprise software company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $116 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Zuora, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZUO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Zuora is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Dayforce DAY, finished the last trading session 0.1% lower at $63.89. DAY has returned 8.1% over the past month.

Dayforce's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.9% over the past month to $0.45. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +21.6%. Dayforce currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

