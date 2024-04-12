Zuora (ZUO) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Zuora ZUO shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $8.80. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks.

ZUO is benefiting from an expanding clientele that's driving subscriptions growth.

This enterprise software company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%. Revenues are expected to be $108.8 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Zuora, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZUO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Zuora belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Porch Group, Inc. PRCH, closed the last trading session 2.1% lower at $4.14. Over the past month, PRCH has returned 5.2%.

Porch Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -19.1% over the past month to -$0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +15.4%. Porch Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

