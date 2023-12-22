Zuora (ZUO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.20, changing hands as high as $9.39 per share. Zuora Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZUO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZUO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.55 per share, with $12.1195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.36.

