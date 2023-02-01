Zuora (ZUO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.47, changing hands as high as $8.60 per share. Zuora Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZUO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZUO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.4501 per share, with $17.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.53.

