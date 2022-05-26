Zuora (ZUO) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Zuora ZUO reported a first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 3 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50% but was narrower than the loss of 2 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $93.2 million beat the consensus mark by 1.30% and increased by 16% year over year.



This solid outperformance was led by the robust adoption of Zuora solutions. Transaction volumes through Zuora’s billing platform were $20.6 billion, up 21% year over year.

Quarter Details

Zuora’s subscription revenues accounted for 84.3% of total revenues. The figure was $78.5 million, up 20.5% year over year. ZUO benefited from an expanding customer base, which includes the likes of Bloomberg, GoPro GPRO and Zoom ZM. These companies are benefiting from the expanded usage of Zuora solutions.



For instance, GoPro’s subscription and service revenues surged 72.2% year over year to $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, Zoom’s revenues of $1.07 billion increased 12.3% year over year.

Zuora, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

Professional Services revenues accounted for 15.7% of total revenues. The figure was $14.7 million, down 3.4% year over year.



In the fiscal first quarter, the number of customers with an annual contract value equal to or greater than $100K was 746, up from 677 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The dollar-based retention rate was 110% compared with 103% as of Apr 30, 2021.



In the reported quarter, ARR growth came in at 20%, up from 14% in the year-ago quarter.



The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 330 basis points (bps) year over year to 66.9%, driven by a shift from services work to a higher-margin, subscription-based model.



The non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 79% compared with 77% in the year-ago quarter.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 18.1%. Sales & marketing expenses increased 80 bps to 35.4%.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 13.5%, down 50 bps year over year.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 67.1%, up 50 bps on a year-over-year basis.



The loss from operations was $0.2 million in the reported quarter compared with $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 30, 2022, Zuora had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $452.6 million compared with $215.4 million as of Jan 31, 2022.



Free cash flow was $3.7 million in the reported quarter compared with $8.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Zuora expects subscription revenues in the range of $82-$83 million. Total revenues are expected between $339 million and $341 million.



The non-GAAP loss from operations is expected between $2 million and $1 million. The non-GAAP loss per share is expected between 6 cents and 5 cents.



For fiscal 2023, Zuora expects subscription revenues in the range of $339-$341 million. Total revenues are expected between $402 million and $406 million.



The non-GAAP loss from operations is expected between $2 million and $0 million. The non-GAAP loss per share is expected between 19 cents and 15 cents.



For fiscal 2023, ARR growth is expected at 21% or higher. The dollar-based retention rate is expected at 112% or higher.



Free cash flow is expected between $6 million and $9 million.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Zuora currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



ZUO shares have dropped 48.9% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 17.9% year to date (YTD).



A better-ranked stock in the Computer & Technology sector is Samsara IOT, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Samsara is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 2. IOT shares have been down 61.8% YTD.

