Zuora (ZUO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Zuora (ZUO) closed the most recent trading day at $9.95, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

The enterprise software company's shares have seen an increase of 8.11% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Zuora in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $108.8 million, showing a 5.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $455 million, indicating changes of +24.24% and +5.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Zuora. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Zuora possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Zuora's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.63 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.