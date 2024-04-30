News & Insights

Zuora To Acquire Togai - Quick Facts

April 30, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) announced its planned acquisition of metering and rating solution Togai. After closing, Togai's metering and rating solution will become a part of Zuora's existing product suite. It will be available both as a new standalone usage offering and with Zuora's existing consumption solution. The acquisition strengthens Zuora's ability to enable Total Monetization.

Togai was founded in 2022 by Abhishek Rajagopal, Aravind Sriraman, and Tholkappiyan Velavan, who will join Zuora with Togai employees. The acquisition is expected to close in early May 2024.

