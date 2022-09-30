Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shareholders have endured a 55% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 55% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 51% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Zuora isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Zuora increased its revenue by 15%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 55% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:ZUO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 30th 2022

Take a more thorough look at Zuora's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Zuora shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 55%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 20%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 15% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zuora better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Zuora that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

