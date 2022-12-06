Zuora Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zuora Inc. (ZUO) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$37.0 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$22.9 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Zuora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.9 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $101.1 million from $89.2 million last year.

Zuora Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$37.0 Mln. vs. -$22.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.28 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q3): $101.1 Mln vs. $89.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $-0.07 - $-0.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $99.5- $101.5 mln Full year EPS guidance: $-0.16 - $-0.15 Full year revenue guidance: $392.5 - $394.5 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.