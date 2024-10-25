Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Reports Profit Decline

Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6866) has released an update.

Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. reported a decline in its unaudited net profit for the first nine months of 2024, recording RMB 60.5 million compared to RMB 87.6 million in the same period last year. The company’s net interest income also dropped, with interest income falling from RMB 180.4 million to RMB 149.9 million. The financial results reflect challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising impairment losses and administrative expenses.

