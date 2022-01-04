ZUO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.52, changing hands as low as $17.25 per share. Zuora Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZUO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZUO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.785 per share, with $23.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.62.

