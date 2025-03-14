$ZUMZ stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZUMZ stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,855,750 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZUMZ:
$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity
$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424
- LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 3,283 shares for an estimated $71,733
$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 376,380 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,215,204
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 250,014 shares (+134.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,792,768
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 187,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,000,992
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN removed 183,851 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,423
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 176,953 shares (+338.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,392,189
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 172,362 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,304,179
- RK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 171,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,652,950
