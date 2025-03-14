$ZUMZ stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZUMZ stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,855,750 of trading volume.

$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZUMZ:

$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424

LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 3,283 shares for an estimated $71,733

$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

