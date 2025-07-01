$ZUMZ stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZUMZ stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,355,744 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZUMZ:
$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity
$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LILIANA GIL VALLETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,347 shares for an estimated $156,357.
$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 886,821 shares (+203.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,204,764
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 460,976 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,863,932
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 202,587 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,016,520
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN removed 183,851 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,423
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 150,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,245,962
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 147,981 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,203,437
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 142,979 shares (+272.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,128,957
