ZUMZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zumiez Inc (Symbol: ZUMZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.80, changing hands as high as $44.32 per share. Zumiez Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZUMZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZUMZ's low point in its 52 week range is $29.005 per share, with $52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.29.

