Zumiez's (ZUMZ) Q4 Earnings Upcoming: What's in the Offing?

Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ is likely to post a decrease in the top and the bottom line from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Mar 9, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $269 million, indicating a decline of 22.5% from the last fiscal-year period’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 49 cents a share, suggesting a plunge of about 71% from the year-ago fiscal period’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



This Lynnwood, WA-based player witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 22.1% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Zumiez’s quarterly performance might have been hurt by a challenging operating landscape, including numerous issues like supply-chain bottlenecks, inflation, higher logistics costs and currency headwinds. Any deleverage in SG&A costs might have been added deterrents.



On Jan 9, 2023, Zumiez reported soft results for the holiday period. It has persistently witnessed challenging economic conditions during the holiday season, driven by a pullback in discretionary spending, inflation-driven cost issues and a promotional marketplace. Though sales marginally beat the company’s guidance, it experienced further discounting to move inventory.



On the positive front, Zumiez’s consumer-centric approach and merchandise initiatives remain encouraging. ZUMZ’s store expansion and omni-channel efforts are other positives. Management is focused on effectively balancing the protection of short-term profitability and investing in the people and major projects.



Management had projected sales for the final quarter of fiscal 2022 to remain slightly above the upper end of its fourth-quarter sales view of $258-$268 million. ZUMZ currently envisions earnings per share to be in the mid-high end of its guided range of 36-51 cents.

Holiday Results

Zumiez’s total net sales plunged 22.2% for the nine-week period ended Dec 31, 2022, from the nine weeks that ended Jan 1, 2022. Comparable sales (comps) also decreased 23.9% during the aforementioned period.



On a regional basis, quarter-to-date through Dec 31, North American net sales declined 26.7% while other international net sales, which consists of Europe and Australia, edged up 1.9%. Excluding the foreign currency impacts, North American net sales fell 26.4% from the prior-year period’s levels. Other international net sales jumped 10.5% for the nine weeks ended Dec 31, 2022.



In the nine-week period, all categories’ comps were down versus the year-ago period. We note that men’s was the most negative category, followed by hardgoods, accessories, women’s and footwear.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zumiez this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zumiez Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zumiez Inc. price-eps-surprise | Zumiez Inc. Quote

Zumiez has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.53% and a Zacks Rank #2. ULTA is likely to register a bottom-line improvement year over year when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $5.53 suggests an improvement of 2.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals.



Ulta Beauty's top line is expected to rise from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s finals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $3.01 billion, implying an improvement of 10.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decline of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.37 billion, which indicates an increase of 10.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Casey's has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



