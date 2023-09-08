Zumiez's (ZUMZ) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Down

Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ reported narrower-than-expected loss per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023. Further, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics compared unfavorably with the respective year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported figures. A tough operating environment, including inflationary pressures on consumer discretionary spending and a promotional landscape, coupled with foreign currency translations, remain deterrents.



During the quarter under review, the company witnessed weaker sales due to persistent inflationary pressures, increased competition for discretionary spending and elevated discount levels in the market.



Over the past three months, shares of this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have increased 26.9% compared with the industry’s 27.8% growth.

Results in Detail

Zumiez posted a quarterly loss of 44 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 67 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with earnings per share of 16 cents reported in the year-earlier quarter.

Total net sales of $194.4 million came above the consensus estimate of $190 million but fell 11.6% from the year-ago period’s reading. This decline was due to the North American unit’s results being offset by impressive performance in the international region. Comparable sales also decreased 13% during the quarter under review.



From a regional perspective, North America’s net sales were $159.7 million, down 15.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. Other international sales, comprising Europe and Australia, were $34.8 million, up 15.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Excluding the impacts of foreign currency translations, North America’s net sales jumped 15.7%, while other international net sales rose 11.8% from the fiscal 2022 readings. Comparable sales for North America plunged 15.8% while the metric for other international increased 3.7% for the quarter.



All categories reported a comparable sales decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally with the hard goods category being the most negative, followed by footwear, accessories, women's and men's.



Gross profit decreased from $75.1 million seen in the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally to $61.7 million. The gross margin decreased 240 basis points (bps) to 31.7%. The fall in gross margin from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level was mainly due to reduced sales causing deleverage in the fixed costs. Store occupancy costs deleveraged 210 bps on reduced sales, buying and private label costs rose 20 bps and inventory shrinkage fell 30 bps. Web-shipping costs fell 30 bps while product margins fell 70 bps.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally to $72.2 million during the quarter under review. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 530 bps to 37.1% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Zumiez reported an operating loss of $10.5 million versus an operating income of $5 million recorded in the year-earlier fiscal quarter.

Financial & Other Updates

As of Jul 29, 2023, ZUMZ had cash and current marketable securities of $140 million compared with $166.2 million as of Jul 30, 2022. The decline was due to capital expenditures of $27.3 million.



Total shareholders’ equity at the end of the fiscal quarter was $385.4 million. Zumiez had no debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter and maintained full unused credit facilities. The company ended the fiscal second quarter with $156.7 million in inventory, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



As of Aug 26, 2023, Zumiez operated 761 stores, including 609 in the United States, 49 in Canada, 81 in Europe and 22 in Australia. Management intends to open roughly 19 stores in fiscal 2023, including about five stores in North America, 10 in Europe and four in Australia.

Other Updates

Net sales for the third quarter-to-date for the 37 days ending Sep 4, 2023, tumbled 7.7% from the year-ago period. Comparable sales for the aforementioned period declined 8.6% from the prior fiscal year’s quarter.



From a regional perspective, net sales for the North American business fell 10.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally, while the metric for the other international business rose 14.7% from last fiscal year’s comparable period. Excluding foreign currency impacts, North American sales were down 9.9% while the other international sales grew 8.5%.



Category wise, the men's category reported positive comps for the 37-day period ended Sep 4, 2023, while all the other categories were negative. Footwear remained the most negative category, followed by women's, accessories and hard goods. Total dollars per transaction were up for the period on increases in the average unit retail and units per transaction.

Outlook

The company’s third-quarter-to-date results have showed incremental progress to the trends seen in the first and second quarter. However, the same has been trending below the year-ago levels as consumer demand is under pressure due to high inflation on discretionary spending. Zumiez’s third-quarter view includes certain inherent uncertainty and complexity while projecting sales, product margin and earnings.



Third-quarter sales are estimated to be between $211 million and $216 million and product margins are expected to be down slightly, mainly due to the mix of sales year over year. Consolidated operating margins for the quarter are anticipated to be between negative 1.5% and negative 2.5%.



Management envisions a loss of 15-25 cents per share, mainly owing to the deleveraging in the cost structure on lower sales with margin pressure.

For fiscal 2023, it anticipates capital expenditures between $19 million and $21 million.

