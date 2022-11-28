Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ is likely to post a decrease in the top and the bottom line from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Dec 1, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $224.9 million, indicating a decline of 22.3% from the last fiscal-year period’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 16 cents a share, suggesting an 87% plunge from the year-ago fiscal period’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



This Lynnwood, WA-based player came up with a negative earnings surprise of 46.1% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Zumiez’s quarterly performance might have been hurt by a challenging operating landscape, including numerous headwinds like supply-chain bottlenecks, inflation, higher logistics costs and a tight labor market. Any deleverage in SG&A costs might have been added deterrents.



On its lastearnings call management had predicted third-quarter fiscal 2022 net sales between $220 million and $228 million, suggesting a decline from $289.5 million reported in the year-ago fiscal period. It had projected consolidated operating margins in the range of 0.5-2.5% with earnings per share of $1.25 for the fiscal quarter under review.



Management had earlier stated that net sales for the fiscal third quarter to date for 37 days ended Sep 5, 2022, tumbled 18.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number and 12.6% from the level during the same period in fiscal 2019. The total comparable sales for the aforementioned period declined 19.7% from the comparable period’s level in the prior fiscal year and 15.3% from the comparable period’s reading in fiscal 2019.



The net sales for the North America business fell 19.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally in the 37-day period, while the metric at the Other international business dipped 2.7% from the last fiscal year’s quarterly level. For the fiscal third quarter through Sep 5, all categories were down in total sales from the year-ago fiscal period’s level. The men's category remained the most negative, followed by hard goods, women's, accessories and footwear.



On the positive front, Zumiez’s consumer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and expense management remain encouraging. ZUMZ’s store-expansion and omni-channel efforts are other positives.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zumiez this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocksbefore they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zumiez Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote

Zumiez has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.95 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 20.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting a 24.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 10.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. DG is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.43 billion, suggesting 10.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s earnings in the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $2.54 per share, suggesting 22.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar Tree DLTR has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, suggesting 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings in the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $1.16 per share, suggesting 20.8% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 8.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.