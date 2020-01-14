Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Up on Solid Holiday Sales, Upbeat View

Holiday season turned out to be a jolly good one for Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ. The impressive performance prompted management to lift sales and earnings view for fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Markedly, shares of this Lynnwood, WA-based company increased 5.4% during the after-market trading hours on Jan 13.



Zumiez reported 6.8% comparable sales growth for the nine-week period (ended Jan 4, 2020) compared with 4% growth witnessed in the nine-week period (ended Jan 5, 2019).







The company has been gaining from providing differentiated assortments. Moreover, it has invested enough resources to boost localized merchandising assortments. The implementation of advanced technology has helped augment customers’ shopping experience across diverse channels. Further, it is boosting competitiveness by investing in logistics, planning and allocation along with omnichannel capabilities.



Also, the company has been striving to expand its e-commerce and omnichannel platforms to provide consumers with quick and easy access to its products and brands. In this regard, Zumiez has considerably improved customers’ experience by integrating its physical and digital networks. This allows customers to access inventories through all channels, alongside availing facilities like buy online, pick up in store, and reserve online and pay in store. We believe that the company’s well-balanced store expansion and e-commerce strategies will help it keep track of the evolving patterns and drive the top line.



The company now expects comparable sales for the final quarter to increase around 6% compared with prior view of 2-4% growth. Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal fourth quarter are anticipated to be $1.34-$1.38, up from prior view of $1.26-$1.32.



