Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Jumps 7.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Zumiez ZUMZ shares rallied 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $16.90. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Zumiez is advancing with a strategic approach centered on a unified, one-channel retail model and enhanced in-store fulfillment, aiming to create a seamless shopping experience. This strategy is supported by careful cost management, unique product assortments and investments in technology to improve customer interactions across various channels.

This clothing retailer is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%. Revenues are expected to be $171.48 million, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Zumiez, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZUMZ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zumiez is a member of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. One other stock in the same industry, J.Jill (JILL), finished the last trading session 4.2% higher at $26.13. JILL has returned -17.7% over the past month.

J.Jill's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.3%. J.Jill currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

