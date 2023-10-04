Zumiez (ZUMZ) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 15.81 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.64% from the latest reported closing price of 17.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zumiez. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 16.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZUMZ is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.10% to 20,307K shares. The put/call ratio of ZUMZ is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,520K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 10.31% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,216K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 17.45% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 954K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 25.14% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 740K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing an increase of 31.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors holds 539K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zumiez Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 11, 2021 we operated 728 stores, including 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 55 in Europe and 13 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.