Zumiez (ZUMZ) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 18.87

The average one-year price target for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been revised to 18.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.68% from the latest reported closing price of 19.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zumiez. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZUMZ is 0.08%, an increase of 27.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 20,902K shares. The put/call ratio of ZUMZ is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,498K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 11.99% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,195K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 9.47% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 954K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 25.14% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 770K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 653K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Zumiez Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 11, 2021 we operated 728 stores, including 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 55 in Europe and 13 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

