Zumiez (ZUMZ) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Zumiez (NasdaqGS:ZUMZ) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.05% from the latest reported closing price of $30.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zumiez. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZUMZ is 0.07%, an increase of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 15,799K shares. The put/call ratio of ZUMZ is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisar Capital Management holds 696K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing a decrease of 23.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 40.40% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 661K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 607K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 65.57% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 578K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing a decrease of 32.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 524K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 76.41% over the last quarter.

