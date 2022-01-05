Zumiez Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Zumiez's (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Zumiez's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zumiez is:

23% = US$124m ÷ US$532m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Zumiez's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Zumiez has a significantly high ROE. On the other hand, the industry average is quite high at 31%, which tempers our excitement. Still, we can see that Zumiez has seen a remarkable net income growth of 36% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a high ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So the high ROE levels also provide some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Zumiez's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ZUMZ Past Earnings Growth January 5th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ZUMZ? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Zumiez Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Zumiez doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Zumiez's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

