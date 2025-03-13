Zumiez Inc. Reports 5.9% Increase in Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales and Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

Zumiez reported a 5.9% rise in comparable sales and improved EPS of $0.78 in Q4 2024.
Quiver AI Summary
Zumiez Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending February 1, 2025. Comparable sales rose by 5.9%, with net income reaching $14.8 million, or $0.78 per share, a turnaround from a net loss of $33.5 million the previous year, which was impacted by a goodwill impairment charge. Total net sales for the year increased by 1.6% to $889.2 million, and comparable sales for the full year were up 4.0%. Despite a decline in cash and marketable securities, CEO Rick Brooks highlighted improved operating profitability driven by expanded gross margins and reduced operating expenses. Looking ahead, Zumiez anticipates first-quarter sales between $179 million and $183 million and plans to open approximately nine new stores in fiscal 2025. Additionally, the board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25 million.
Potential Positives
- Fourth quarter comparable sales increased by 5.9%, indicating strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.
- Fourth quarter gross margin improved by 190 basis points to 36.2%, reflecting better cost management and pricing power.
- Fourth quarter earnings per share rose significantly to $0.78 from a loss of $1.73 in the prior year, showcasing a turnaround in profitability.
- The board approved a new stock repurchase authorization of up to $25 million, signaling confidence in the company's financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net sales for the fourth quarter decreased by 0.9% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in generating revenue despite growth in comparable sales.
- The company reported a net loss of $1.7 million for fiscal 2024, a contrast to net income in the fourth quarter, highlighting ongoing profitability issues for the overall year.
- The introduction of a first quarter earnings per share guidance predicting a loss between $0.72 and $0.82 raises concerns about continued financial instability heading into the next quarter.
FAQ
What were Zumiez's fourth quarter comparable sales changes?
Comparable sales increased by 5.9% in the fourth quarter.
How did Zumiez's gross margin change in the fourth quarter?
Gross margin increased by 190 basis points to 36.2% in the fourth quarter.
What was Zumiez's earnings per share for the fourth quarter?
Earnings per share improved to $0.78 from a loss of $1.73 in the previous year.
What is the first quarter sales outlook for Zumiez?
Net sales for the first quarter are projected between $179 to $183 million.
What new store openings does Zumiez plan for fiscal 2025?
Zumiez intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity
$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424
- LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 3,283 shares for an estimated $71,733
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 376,380 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,215,204
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 250,014 shares (+134.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,792,768
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 187,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,000,992
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN removed 183,851 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,423
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 176,953 shares (+338.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,392,189
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 172,362 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,304,179
- RK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 171,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,652,950
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 5.9%
Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Increased 190 Basis Points to 36.2%
Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Improved to $0.78 from ($1.73)
First Quarter-To-Date Comparable Sales up 4.3%, Led by North America Up 6.4%
Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization
LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended February 1, 2025.
Net sales for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 (13 weeks) decreased 0.9% to $279.2 million from $281.8 million in the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024 (14 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended February 1, 2025 increased 5.9%. Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $14.8 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a net loss of $33.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results reflect a goodwill impairment charge of $41.1 million, or $2.13 per share after-tax, related to the Company’s decision to slow store growth and focus on profitability in Europe and the corresponding impact on the future cash flow projections of its Blue Tomato business.
Total net sales for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2025, increased 1.6% to $889.2 million from $875.5 million reported for the twelve months (53 weeks) ended February 3, 2024. Comparable sales increased 4.0% for fifty-two weeks ended February 1, 2025. Net loss for fiscal 2024 was $1.7 million, or $0.09 per share. Net loss for fiscal 2023 inclusive of the $41.1 million goodwill impairment charge was $62.6 million, or $3.25 per share.
As of February 1, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $147.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $171.6 million as of February 3, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash flow from operations.
Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We delivered a substantial improvement in fourth quarter operating profitability driven by significant gross margin expansion and a meaningful reduction in operating expenses. Comparable sales increased by 5.9% led by North America and while choppy, represents continued progress in growing the top-line and bottom line. This unexpected choppiness is indicative of the environment we have been operating in for some time, and we expect it will continue. Our plan for 2025 is to stay the course and focus on executing the product and customer engagement initiatives that have fueled our third consecutive quarter of positive comps while staying nimble and financially flexible to deliver enhanced profitability. We have demonstrated our ability to navigate challenging cycles and emerge stronger and I am confident that Zumiez is on right course to repeat this accomplishment once again.”
Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales
Total first quarter-to-date sales for the four weeks ended March 1, 2025 increased 1.7%, from the four weeks ended March 2, 2024. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended March 1, 2025 increased 4.3% from the four weeks ended March 2, 2024. From a regional perspective, comparable sales for North America increased 6.4% and other international comparable sales decreased 3.7%.
Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Outlook
The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending May 3, 2025. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $179 to $183 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $0.72 and a loss of $0.82.
The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 6 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 1 store in Australia.
Stock Repurchase Authorization
On March 12, 2024, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $25 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through March 31, 2026 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.
Conference call Information
To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (
Registration Link
) Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at
https://ir.zumiez.com
. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at
https://ir.zumiez.com
.
About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of March 1, 2025, we operated 729 stores, including 569 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 27 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
February 1,
% of
February 3,
% of
2025
Sales
2024
Sales
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$
279,160
100.0
%
281,822
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
178,127
63.8
%
185,171
65.7
%
Gross profit
101,033
36.2
%
96,651
34.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
80,903
29.0
%
129,436
45.9
%
Operating profit (loss)
20,130
7.2
%
(32,785
)
-11.6
%
Interest income, net
742
0.3
%
941
0.3
%
Other (expense) income , net
(915
)
-0.3
%
545
0.2
%
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
19,957
7.2
%
(31,299
)
-11.1
%
Provision for income taxes
5,203
1.9
%
2,188
0.8
%
Net income (loss)
$
14,754
5.3
%
$
(33,487
)
-11.9
%
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.80
$
(1.73
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.78
$
(1.73
)
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:
Basic
18,464
19,323
Diluted
18,806
19,323
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1,
% of
February 3,
% of
2025
Sales
2024
Sales
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$
889,202
100.0
%
$
875,486
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
586,162
65.9
%
594,596
67.9
%
Gross profit
303,040
34.1
%
280,890
32.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
301,090
33.9
%
345,679
39.6
%
Operating profit (loss)
1,950
0.2
%
(64,789
)
-7.4
%
Interest income, net
4,205
0.5
%
3,522
0.4
%
Other expense, net
(2,078
)
-0.2
%
(611
)
-0.1
%
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
4,077
0.5
%
(61,878
)
-7.1
%
Provision for income taxes
5,790
0.7
%
732
0.1
%
Net income
$
(1,713
)
-0.2
%
$
(62,610
)
-7.2
%
Basic earnings per share
$
(0.09
)
$
(3.25
)
Diluted earnings per share
$
(0.09
)
$
(3.25
)
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:
Basic
18,918
19,290
Diluted
18,918
19,290
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
112,668
$
88,875
Marketable securities
34,890
82,704
Receivables
12,825
13,780
Inventories
146,648
128,827
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,354
12,401
Total current assets
322,385
326,587
Fixed assets, net
80,178
90,508
Operating lease right-of-use assets
183,235
196,775
Goodwill
15,258
15,374
Intangible assets, net
13,577
14,200
Deferred tax assets, net
8,684
8,623
Other long-term assets
11,564
12,159
Total long-term assets
312,496
337,639
Total assets
$
634,881
$
664,226
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
49,389
$
38,885
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
21,962
18,431
Operating lease liabilities
56,009
60,885
Other current liabilities
28,154
25,886
Total current liabilities
155,514
144,087
Long-term operating lease liabilities
143,812
159,877
Other long-term liabilities
6,578
7,052
Total long-term liabilities
150,390
166,929
Total liabilities
305,904
311,016
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025 and 19,833 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2024
203,581
196,144
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23,778
)
(19,027
)
Retained earnings
149,174
176,093
Total shareholders’ equity
328,977
353,210
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
634,881
$
664,226
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(1,713
)
$
(62,610
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
22,160
22,763
Noncash lease expense
64,415
68,164
Deferred taxes
(609
)
(1,050
)
Stock-based compensation expense
6,831
7,022
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
1,473
43,904
Foreign currency transaction loss
2,145
25
Other
178
181
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
-
-
Receivables
1,533
6,859
Inventories
(21,687
)
5,809
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,558
(1,817
)
Trade accounts payable
11,698
(907
)
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
3,768
2,170
Income taxes payable
4,705
2,090
Operating lease liabilities
(73,564
)
(78,983
)
Other liabilities
(2,190
)
1,135
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
20,701
14,755
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to fixed assets
(15,004
)
(20,350
)
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(2,980
)
(38,348
)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
50,586
50,150
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
32,602
(8,548
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
3,220
49,440
Payments on revolving credit facilities
(3,220
)
(49,440
)
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards
606
704
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards
—
—
Common stock repurchased
(25,206
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(24,600
)
704
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,458
)
(1,080
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
27,245
5,831
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
94,284
88,453
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
121,529
$
94,284
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
2,490
$
2,065
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
109
800
Company Contact:
Darin White
Vice President of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337
Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.