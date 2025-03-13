Zumiez Inc. Reports 5.9% Increase in Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales and Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

Zumiez reported a 5.9% rise in comparable sales and improved EPS of $0.78 in Q4 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Zumiez Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending February 1, 2025. Comparable sales rose by 5.9%, with net income reaching $14.8 million, or $0.78 per share, a turnaround from a net loss of $33.5 million the previous year, which was impacted by a goodwill impairment charge. Total net sales for the year increased by 1.6% to $889.2 million, and comparable sales for the full year were up 4.0%. Despite a decline in cash and marketable securities, CEO Rick Brooks highlighted improved operating profitability driven by expanded gross margins and reduced operating expenses. Looking ahead, Zumiez anticipates first-quarter sales between $179 million and $183 million and plans to open approximately nine new stores in fiscal 2025. Additionally, the board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25 million.

Potential Positives

Fourth quarter comparable sales increased by 5.9%, indicating strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.

Fourth quarter gross margin improved by 190 basis points to 36.2%, reflecting better cost management and pricing power.

Fourth quarter earnings per share rose significantly to $0.78 from a loss of $1.73 in the prior year, showcasing a turnaround in profitability.

The board approved a new stock repurchase authorization of up to $25 million, signaling confidence in the company's financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for the fourth quarter decreased by 0.9% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in generating revenue despite growth in comparable sales.

The company reported a net loss of $1.7 million for fiscal 2024, a contrast to net income in the fourth quarter, highlighting ongoing profitability issues for the overall year.

The introduction of a first quarter earnings per share guidance predicting a loss between $0.72 and $0.82 raises concerns about continued financial instability heading into the next quarter.

FAQ

What were Zumiez's fourth quarter comparable sales changes?

Comparable sales increased by 5.9% in the fourth quarter.

How did Zumiez's gross margin change in the fourth quarter?

Gross margin increased by 190 basis points to 36.2% in the fourth quarter.

What was Zumiez's earnings per share for the fourth quarter?

Earnings per share improved to $0.78 from a loss of $1.73 in the previous year.

What is the first quarter sales outlook for Zumiez?

Net sales for the first quarter are projected between $179 to $183 million.

What new store openings does Zumiez plan for fiscal 2025?

Zumiez intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity

$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424

LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 3,283 shares for an estimated $71,733

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 5.9%









Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Increased 190 Basis Points to 36.2%









Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Improved to $0.78 from ($1.73)









First Quarter-To-Date Comparable Sales up 4.3%, Led by North America Up 6.4%









Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization







LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended February 1, 2025.





Net sales for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 (13 weeks) decreased 0.9% to $279.2 million from $281.8 million in the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024 (14 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended February 1, 2025 increased 5.9%. Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $14.8 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a net loss of $33.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results reflect a goodwill impairment charge of $41.1 million, or $2.13 per share after-tax, related to the Company’s decision to slow store growth and focus on profitability in Europe and the corresponding impact on the future cash flow projections of its Blue Tomato business.





Total net sales for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2025, increased 1.6% to $889.2 million from $875.5 million reported for the twelve months (53 weeks) ended February 3, 2024. Comparable sales increased 4.0% for fifty-two weeks ended February 1, 2025. Net loss for fiscal 2024 was $1.7 million, or $0.09 per share. Net loss for fiscal 2023 inclusive of the $41.1 million goodwill impairment charge was $62.6 million, or $3.25 per share.





As of February 1, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $147.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $171.6 million as of February 3, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash flow from operations.





Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We delivered a substantial improvement in fourth quarter operating profitability driven by significant gross margin expansion and a meaningful reduction in operating expenses. Comparable sales increased by 5.9% led by North America and while choppy, represents continued progress in growing the top-line and bottom line. This unexpected choppiness is indicative of the environment we have been operating in for some time, and we expect it will continue. Our plan for 2025 is to stay the course and focus on executing the product and customer engagement initiatives that have fueled our third consecutive quarter of positive comps while staying nimble and financially flexible to deliver enhanced profitability. We have demonstrated our ability to navigate challenging cycles and emerge stronger and I am confident that Zumiez is on right course to repeat this accomplishment once again.”







Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales







Total first quarter-to-date sales for the four weeks ended March 1, 2025 increased 1.7%, from the four weeks ended March 2, 2024. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended March 1, 2025 increased 4.3% from the four weeks ended March 2, 2024. From a regional perspective, comparable sales for North America increased 6.4% and other international comparable sales decreased 3.7%.







Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Outlook







The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending May 3, 2025. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $179 to $183 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $0.72 and a loss of $0.82.





The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 6 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 1 store in Australia.







Stock Repurchase Authorization







On March 12, 2024, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $25 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through March 31, 2026 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.







Conference call Information







To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (



Registration Link



) Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at



https://ir.zumiez.com



. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at



https://ir.zumiez.com



.









About Zumiez Inc.









Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of March 1, 2025, we operated 729 stores, including 569 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 27 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.









Safe Harbor Statement









Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



















ZUMIEZ INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





















February 1,













% of













February 3,













% of





















2025

















Sales

















2024

















Sales





















(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)



















Net sales





$





279,160

















100.0





%













281,822

















100.0





%









Cost of goods sold









178,127

















63.8





%













185,171

















65.7





%











Gross profit











101,033

















36.2





%













96,651

















34.3





%









Selling, general and administrative expenses









80,903

















29.0





%













129,436

















45.9





%











Operating profit (loss)











20,130

















7.2





%













(32,785





)













-11.6





%









Interest income, net









742

















0.3





%













941

















0.3





%









Other (expense) income , net









(915





)













-0.3





%













545

















0.2





%











Earnings (loss) before income taxes











19,957

















7.2





%













(31,299





)













-11.1





%









Provision for income taxes









5,203

















1.9





%













2,188

















0.8





%











Net income (loss)







$





14,754

















5.3





%









$





(33,487





)













-11.9





%









Basic earnings (loss) per share





$





0.80





















$





(1.73





)

















Diluted earnings (loss) per share





$





0.78





















$





(1.73





)

















Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:

































Basic









18,464

























19,323





















Diluted









18,806

























19,323















































































































Fiscal Year Ended





















February 1,













% of













February 3,













% of





















2025

















Sales

















2024

















Sales





















(Unaudited)



































Net sales





$





889,202

















100.0





%









$





875,486

















100.0





%









Cost of goods sold









586,162

















65.9





%













594,596

















67.9





%











Gross profit











303,040

















34.1





%













280,890

















32.1





%









Selling, general and administrative expenses









301,090

















33.9





%













345,679

















39.6





%











Operating profit (loss)











1,950

















0.2





%













(64,789





)













-7.4





%









Interest income, net









4,205

















0.5





%













3,522

















0.4





%









Other expense, net









(2,078





)













-0.2





%













(611





)













-0.1





%











Earnings (loss) before income taxes











4,077

















0.5





%













(61,878





)













-7.1





%









Provision for income taxes









5,790

















0.7





%













732

















0.1





%











Net income







$





(1,713





)













-0.2





%









$





(62,610





)













-7.2





%









Basic earnings per share





$





(0.09





)

















$





(3.25





)

















Diluted earnings per share





$





(0.09





)

















$





(3.25





)

















Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:

































Basic









18,918

























19,290





















Diluted









18,918

























19,290











































ZUMIEZ INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)

























February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024

















(Unaudited)





















Assets

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





112,668













$





88,875













Marketable securities









34,890

















82,704













Receivables









12,825

















13,780













Inventories









146,648

















128,827













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









15,354

















12,401















Total current assets











322,385

















326,587













Fixed assets, net









80,178

















90,508













Operating lease right-of-use assets









183,235

















196,775













Goodwill









15,258

















15,374













Intangible assets, net









13,577

















14,200













Deferred tax assets, net









8,684

















8,623













Other long-term assets









11,564

















12,159















Total long-term assets











312,496

















337,639















Total assets







$





634,881













$





664,226



































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

























Current liabilities























Trade accounts payable





$





49,389













$





38,885













Accrued payroll and payroll taxes









21,962

















18,431













Operating lease liabilities









56,009

















60,885













Other current liabilities









28,154

















25,886















Total current liabilities











155,514

















144,087













Long-term operating lease liabilities









143,812

















159,877













Other long-term liabilities









6,578

















7,052















Total long-term liabilities











150,390

















166,929















Total liabilities











305,904

















311,016



































Shareholders’ equity























Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025 and 19,833 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2024









203,581

















196,144













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(23,778





)













(19,027





)









Retained earnings









149,174

















176,093















Total shareholders’ equity











328,977

















353,210















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$





634,881













$





664,226



































ZUMIEZ INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)

























Fiscal Year Ended

















February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024

















(Unaudited)





















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net (loss) income





$





(1,713





)









$





(62,610





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation, amortization and accretion









22,160

















22,763













Noncash lease expense









64,415

















68,164













Deferred taxes









(609





)













(1,050





)









Stock-based compensation expense









6,831

















7,022













Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets









1,473

















43,904













Foreign currency transaction loss









2,145

















25













Other









178

















181













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









-

















-













Receivables









1,533

















6,859













Inventories









(21,687





)













5,809













Prepaid expenses and other assets









1,558

















(1,817





)









Trade accounts payable









11,698

















(907





)









Accrued payroll and payroll taxes









3,768

















2,170













Income taxes payable









4,705

















2,090













Operating lease liabilities









(73,564





)













(78,983





)









Other liabilities









(2,190





)













1,135















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











20,701

















14,755















Cash flows from investing activities:























Additions to fixed assets









(15,004





)













(20,350





)









Purchases of marketable securities and other investments









(2,980





)













(38,348





)









Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments









50,586

















50,150















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities











32,602

















(8,548





)











Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from revolving credit facilities









3,220

















49,440













Payments on revolving credit facilities









(3,220





)













(49,440





)









Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards









606

















704













Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards









—

















—













Common stock repurchased









(25,206





)













—















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities











(24,600





)













704















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash











(1,458





)













(1,080





)











Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash











27,245

















5,831















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period











94,284

















88,453















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period







$





121,529













$





94,284















Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:























Cash paid during the period for income taxes





$





2,490













$





2,065













Accrual for purchases of fixed assets









109

















800























Company Contact:







Darin White





Vice President of Finance &





Investor Relations





Zumiez Inc.





(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337







Investor Contact:







ICR





Brendon Frey





(203) 682-8200



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.