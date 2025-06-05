Zumiez Inc. Reports 5.5% Increase in Comparable Sales for First Quarter, Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

Zumiez Inc. reported a 5.5% increase in comparable sales and a net loss of $14.3 million for Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Zumiez Inc. reported a 5.5% increase in comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with net sales rising 3.9% to $184.3 million compared to the previous year. Despite a net loss of $14.3 million, an improvement from a loss of $16.8 million a year earlier, the company faced a significant legal charge related to a lawsuit. The North American market demonstrated strong performance, while international sales were weaker. Zumiez also announced a new stock repurchase program allowing for the buyback of up to $15 million of common stock. Looking ahead, the company projects second-quarter net sales between $207 and $214 million and plans to open about nine new stores in the fiscal year.

Potential Positives

Comparable sales for the first quarter increased by 5.5%, indicating strong consumer demand and positive response to merchandise assortments.

The North America comparable sales growth of 7.4% suggests robust performance in a key market, showcasing the company's resilience amid challenging economic conditions.

The board's approval of a new stock repurchase authorization reflects management's confidence in the company's value and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Net sales increased 3.9% year-over-year, demonstrating overall growth and the positive momentum in the company's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $14.3 million in the first quarter highlights ongoing financial struggles, despite a decrease in loss from the previous year.

Cash and current marketable securities decreased by $45.6 million compared to the prior year, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

First quarter impacted by $2.9 million legal settlement, reflecting possible vulnerability to litigation risks.

FAQ

What were Zumiez's first quarter comparable sales results for 2025?

Zumiez's first quarter comparable sales increased by 5.5% year-over-year.

How much did Zumiez's North American sales grow in Q1 2025?

North American comparable sales grew by 7.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

What is the stock repurchase authorization approved by Zumiez?

Zumiez approved a stock repurchase authorization for up to $15 million of common stock.

What impact did legal charges have on Zumiez's financial results?

Legal charges negatively impacted Zumiez's Q1 2025 results by approximately $2.9 million.

What are Zumiez's sales expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

Zumiez expects net sales between $207 million and $214 million for Q2 2025.

$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity

$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424

LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 4,747 shares for an estimated $71,735

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 5.5%









First Quarter North America Comparable Sales Increased 7.4%









Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization







LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.





Net sales for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025 (13 weeks) increased 3.9% to $184.3 million from $177.4 million in the first quarter ended May 4, 2024 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 3, 2025, increased 5.5%. Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $14.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by $2.9 million, or approximately $0.13 per diluted share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.





On May 3, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $101.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $146.6 million on May 4, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $50.4 million related to share repurchases and $14.7 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $17.2 million of cash flow from operations. The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares during the first quarter of 2025 at an average cost including commission of $13.82 per share and a total cost of $25.2 million.





Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our North American business showed resilience during the first quarter despite increased macroeconomic uncertainty following the implementation of higher tariffs. Consumers continue to respond positively to our merchandise assortments and shopping experience evidenced by strong full price selling that drove sales growth above the Q4 run rate for North America. In response to the current global trade environment, we have further diversified our North America supply chain and expect a meaningful reduction in exposure to China by the end of this year. While the potential impact on consumer sentiment from ongoing trade negotiations is unknown, we are pleased with our current momentum in North America and confident in our ability to outperform the market over the remainder of the year. Internationally, our business was tougher in the first quarter with sales turning slightly negative. We remain focused on introducing new and unique products to drive demand while controlling costs to improve margins. Consolidated results, removing the previously mentioned unplanned legal charge, exceeded the high end our guidance for both Sales and loss per share while also showing meaningful improvement to the prior year.”







May 2025 Sales







Net sales for the four-week period ended May 31, 2025, increased 0.7% compared to the four-week period ended June 1, 2024. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending May 31, 2025, increased 1.4% from the comparable period in the prior year.







Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Outlook







Based on quarter-to-date results, current tariffs rates, and actions taken thus far to mitigate the increased costs from higher tariffs, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $207 to $214 million and loss per share to be between $0.09 to $0.24 for the three months ending August 2, 2025. These estimates are based upon the current tariff environment as we know it today and do not consider future material changes that occur after the date of this release.





The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 6 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 1 store in Australia.







Stock Repurchase Authorization







On June 4, 2025, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $15 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through June 30, 2026 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.







Conference call Information







To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (



Registration Link



)



.



Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at



https://ir.zumiez.com



. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at



https://ir.zumiez.com



.









About Zumiez Inc.









Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 31, 2025, we operated 731 stores, including 570 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.









Safe Harbor Statement









Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



















ZUMIEZ INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





















May 3, 2025













% of Sales

















May 4, 2024













% of Sales











Net sales









$





184,343













100.0





%









$





177,388













100.0





%









Cost of goods sold













129,028













70.0





%













125,489













70.7





%











Gross profit















55,315













30.0





%













51,899













29.3





%









Selling, general and administrative expenses













75,187













40.8





%













72,054













40.6





%











Operating loss















(19,872





)









-10.8





%













(20,155





)









-11.3





%









Interest income, net













2,255













1.2





%













1,321













0.7





%









Other income (expense), net













1,844













1.0





%













(767





)









-0.4





%











Loss, before income taxes















(15,773





)









-8.6





%













(19,601





)









-11.0





%









Benefit from income taxes













(1,443





)









-0.8





%













(2,821





)









-1.6





%











Net loss











$





(14,330





)









-7.8





%









$





(16,780





)









-9.4





%









Basic loss per share









$





(0.79





)

















$





(0.86





)

















Diluted loss per share









$





(0.79





)

















$





(0.86





)

















Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share









































Basic













18,116

























19,465





















Diluted













18,116

























19,465



































ZUMIEZ INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)





























May 3, 2025













February 1, 2025













May 4, 2024





















(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













Assets





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





62,519













$





112,668













$





74,864













Marketable securities













38,443

















34,890

















71,757













Receivables













14,839

















12,825

















13,415













Inventories













149,864

















146,648

















146,815













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













15,525

















15,354

















14,177















Total current assets















281,190

















322,385

















321,028













Fixed assets, net













79,703

















80,178

















89,831













Operating lease right-of-use assets













185,901

















183,235

















192,607













Goodwill













15,329

















15,258

















15,385













Intangible assets, net













14,665

















13,577

















14,117













Deferred tax assets, net













10,215

















8,684

















11,158













Other long-term assets













12,097

















11,564

















12,495















Total long-term assets















317,910

















312,496

















335,593















Total assets











$





599,100













$





634,881













$





656,621















































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity





































Current liabilities



































Trade accounts payable









$





48,981













$





49,389













$





62,301













Accrued payroll and payroll taxes













16,563

















21,962

















16,958













Operating lease liabilities













54,388

















56,009

















59,191













Other current liabilities













26,943

















28,154

















18,869















Total current liabilities















146,875

















155,514

















157,319













Long-term operating lease liabilities













147,398

















143,812

















155,040













Other long-term liabilities













6,349

















6,578

















6,927















Total long-term liabilities















153,747

















150,390

















161,967















Total liabilities















300,622

















305,904

















319,286















































Shareholders’ equity



































Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding













—

















—

















—













Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 17,770 shares issued and outstanding at May 3, 2025 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025













205,595

















203,581

















198,047













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(16,746





)













(23,778





)













(20,025





)









Retained earnings













109,629

















149,174

















159,313















Total shareholders’ equity















298,478

















328,977

















337,335















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











$





599,100













$





634,881













$





656,621



























ZUMIEZ INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





















May 3, 2025













May 4, 2024













Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net loss









$





(14,330





)









$





(16,780





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

























Depreciation, amortization and accretion













5,387

















5,561













Noncash lease expense













14,639

















14,522













Deferred taxes













(1,473





)













(2,590





)









Stock-based compensation expense













1,828

















1,675













Impairment of long-lived assets













462

















101













Other













(765





)













525













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Receivables













(758





)













1,077













Inventories













(119





)













(18,876





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













299

















1,754













Trade accounts payable













(1,357





)













21,763













Accrued payroll and payroll taxes













(5,863





)













(1,458





)









Income taxes payable













(259





)













(797





)









Operating lease liabilities













(16,588





)













(17,276





)









Other liabilities













(3,187





)













(7,778





)











Net cash used in operating activities















(22,084





)













(18,577





)











Cash flows from investing activities:



























Additions to fixed assets













(2,219





)













(2,546





)









Purchases of marketable securities













(7,055





)













(1,967





)









Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments













5,086

















12,510















Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities















(4,188





)













7,997















Cash flows from financing activities:



























Proceeds from revolving credit facilities













—

















3,220













Payments on revolving credit facilities













—

















(3,220





)









Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards













378

















358













Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards













(192





)













(130





)









Repurchase of common stock, including taxes













(25,215





)













—















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities















(25,029





)













228















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash















1,608

















(245





)











Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash















(49,693





)













(10,597





)











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period















121,517

















94,284















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period











$





71,824













$





83,687















Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:



























Cash paid during the period for income taxes









$





412













$





654













Accrual for purchases of fixed assets













982

















2,094































































