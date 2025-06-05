Zumiez Inc. Reports 5.5% Increase in Comparable Sales for First Quarter, Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

Zumiez Inc. reported a 5.5% increase in comparable sales and a net loss of $14.3 million for Q1 2025.
Zumiez Inc. reported a 5.5% increase in comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with net sales rising 3.9% to $184.3 million compared to the previous year. Despite a net loss of $14.3 million, an improvement from a loss of $16.8 million a year earlier, the company faced a significant legal charge related to a lawsuit. The North American market demonstrated strong performance, while international sales were weaker. Zumiez also announced a new stock repurchase program allowing for the buyback of up to $15 million of common stock. Looking ahead, the company projects second-quarter net sales between $207 and $214 million and plans to open about nine new stores in the fiscal year.
Potential Positives
- Comparable sales for the first quarter increased by 5.5%, indicating strong consumer demand and positive response to merchandise assortments.
- The North America comparable sales growth of 7.4% suggests robust performance in a key market, showcasing the company's resilience amid challenging economic conditions.
- The board's approval of a new stock repurchase authorization reflects management's confidence in the company's value and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
- Net sales increased 3.9% year-over-year, demonstrating overall growth and the positive momentum in the company's financial performance.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss of $14.3 million in the first quarter highlights ongoing financial struggles, despite a decrease in loss from the previous year.
- Cash and current marketable securities decreased by $45.6 million compared to the prior year, indicating potential liquidity concerns.
- First quarter impacted by $2.9 million legal settlement, reflecting possible vulnerability to litigation risks.
FAQ
What were Zumiez's first quarter comparable sales results for 2025?
Zumiez's first quarter comparable sales increased by 5.5% year-over-year.
How much did Zumiez's North American sales grow in Q1 2025?
North American comparable sales grew by 7.4% in the first quarter of 2025.
What is the stock repurchase authorization approved by Zumiez?
Zumiez approved a stock repurchase authorization for up to $15 million of common stock.
What impact did legal charges have on Zumiez's financial results?
Legal charges negatively impacted Zumiez's Q1 2025 results by approximately $2.9 million.
What are Zumiez's sales expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?
Zumiez expects net sales between $207 million and $214 million for Q2 2025.
$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity
$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424
- LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 4,747 shares for an estimated $71,735
$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 886,821 shares (+203.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,204,764
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 460,976 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,863,932
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 202,587 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,016,520
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN removed 183,851 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,423
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 150,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,245,962
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 147,981 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,203,437
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 142,979 shares (+272.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,128,957
Full Release
First Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 5.5%
First Quarter North America Comparable Sales Increased 7.4%
Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization
LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.
Net sales for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025 (13 weeks) increased 3.9% to $184.3 million from $177.4 million in the first quarter ended May 4, 2024 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 3, 2025, increased 5.5%. Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $14.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by $2.9 million, or approximately $0.13 per diluted share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.
On May 3, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $101.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $146.6 million on May 4, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $50.4 million related to share repurchases and $14.7 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $17.2 million of cash flow from operations. The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares during the first quarter of 2025 at an average cost including commission of $13.82 per share and a total cost of $25.2 million.
Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our North American business showed resilience during the first quarter despite increased macroeconomic uncertainty following the implementation of higher tariffs. Consumers continue to respond positively to our merchandise assortments and shopping experience evidenced by strong full price selling that drove sales growth above the Q4 run rate for North America. In response to the current global trade environment, we have further diversified our North America supply chain and expect a meaningful reduction in exposure to China by the end of this year. While the potential impact on consumer sentiment from ongoing trade negotiations is unknown, we are pleased with our current momentum in North America and confident in our ability to outperform the market over the remainder of the year. Internationally, our business was tougher in the first quarter with sales turning slightly negative. We remain focused on introducing new and unique products to drive demand while controlling costs to improve margins. Consolidated results, removing the previously mentioned unplanned legal charge, exceeded the high end our guidance for both Sales and loss per share while also showing meaningful improvement to the prior year.”
May 2025 Sales
Net sales for the four-week period ended May 31, 2025, increased 0.7% compared to the four-week period ended June 1, 2024. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending May 31, 2025, increased 1.4% from the comparable period in the prior year.
Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Outlook
Based on quarter-to-date results, current tariffs rates, and actions taken thus far to mitigate the increased costs from higher tariffs, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $207 to $214 million and loss per share to be between $0.09 to $0.24 for the three months ending August 2, 2025. These estimates are based upon the current tariff environment as we know it today and do not consider future material changes that occur after the date of this release.
The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 6 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 1 store in Australia.
Stock Repurchase Authorization
On June 4, 2025, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $15 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through June 30, 2026 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.
Conference call Information
About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 31, 2025, we operated 731 stores, including 570 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
May 3, 2025
% of Sales
May 4, 2024
% of Sales
Net sales
$
184,343
100.0
%
$
177,388
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
129,028
70.0
%
125,489
70.7
%
Gross profit
55,315
30.0
%
51,899
29.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
75,187
40.8
%
72,054
40.6
%
Operating loss
(19,872
)
-10.8
%
(20,155
)
-11.3
%
Interest income, net
2,255
1.2
%
1,321
0.7
%
Other income (expense), net
1,844
1.0
%
(767
)
-0.4
%
Loss, before income taxes
(15,773
)
-8.6
%
(19,601
)
-11.0
%
Benefit from income taxes
(1,443
)
-0.8
%
(2,821
)
-1.6
%
Net loss
$
(14,330
)
-7.8
%
$
(16,780
)
-9.4
%
Basic loss per share
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.86
)
Diluted loss per share
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.86
)
Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share
Basic
18,116
19,465
Diluted
18,116
19,465
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
May 3, 2025
February 1, 2025
May 4, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
62,519
$
112,668
$
74,864
Marketable securities
38,443
34,890
71,757
Receivables
14,839
12,825
13,415
Inventories
149,864
146,648
146,815
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,525
15,354
14,177
Total current assets
281,190
322,385
321,028
Fixed assets, net
79,703
80,178
89,831
Operating lease right-of-use assets
185,901
183,235
192,607
Goodwill
15,329
15,258
15,385
Intangible assets, net
14,665
13,577
14,117
Deferred tax assets, net
10,215
8,684
11,158
Other long-term assets
12,097
11,564
12,495
Total long-term assets
317,910
312,496
335,593
Total assets
$
599,100
$
634,881
$
656,621
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
48,981
$
49,389
$
62,301
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
16,563
21,962
16,958
Operating lease liabilities
54,388
56,009
59,191
Other current liabilities
26,943
28,154
18,869
Total current liabilities
146,875
155,514
157,319
Long-term operating lease liabilities
147,398
143,812
155,040
Other long-term liabilities
6,349
6,578
6,927
Total long-term liabilities
153,747
150,390
161,967
Total liabilities
300,622
305,904
319,286
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
—
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 17,770 shares issued and outstanding at May 3, 2025 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025
205,595
203,581
198,047
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,746
)
(23,778
)
(20,025
)
Retained earnings
109,629
149,174
159,313
Total shareholders’ equity
298,478
328,977
337,335
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
599,100
$
634,881
$
656,621
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(14,330
)
$
(16,780
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
5,387
5,561
Noncash lease expense
14,639
14,522
Deferred taxes
(1,473
)
(2,590
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,828
1,675
Impairment of long-lived assets
462
101
Other
(765
)
525
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(758
)
1,077
Inventories
(119
)
(18,876
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
299
1,754
Trade accounts payable
(1,357
)
21,763
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
(5,863
)
(1,458
)
Income taxes payable
(259
)
(797
)
Operating lease liabilities
(16,588
)
(17,276
)
Other liabilities
(3,187
)
(7,778
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(22,084
)
(18,577
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to fixed assets
(2,219
)
(2,546
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(7,055
)
(1,967
)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
5,086
12,510
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(4,188
)
7,997
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
—
3,220
Payments on revolving credit facilities
—
(3,220
)
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards
378
358
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards
(192
)
(130
)
Repurchase of common stock, including taxes
(25,215
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(25,029
)
228
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,608
(245
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(49,693
)
(10,597
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
121,517
94,284
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
71,824
$
83,687
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
412
$
654
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
982
2,094
