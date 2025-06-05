Stocks
Zumiez Inc. Reports 5.5% Increase in Comparable Sales for First Quarter, Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

June 05, 2025 — 04:13 pm EDT

Zumiez Inc. reported a 5.5% increase in comparable sales and a net loss of $14.3 million for Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Zumiez Inc. reported a 5.5% increase in comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with net sales rising 3.9% to $184.3 million compared to the previous year. Despite a net loss of $14.3 million, an improvement from a loss of $16.8 million a year earlier, the company faced a significant legal charge related to a lawsuit. The North American market demonstrated strong performance, while international sales were weaker. Zumiez also announced a new stock repurchase program allowing for the buyback of up to $15 million of common stock. Looking ahead, the company projects second-quarter net sales between $207 and $214 million and plans to open about nine new stores in the fiscal year.

Potential Positives

  • Comparable sales for the first quarter increased by 5.5%, indicating strong consumer demand and positive response to merchandise assortments.
  • The North America comparable sales growth of 7.4% suggests robust performance in a key market, showcasing the company's resilience amid challenging economic conditions.
  • The board's approval of a new stock repurchase authorization reflects management's confidence in the company's value and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
  • Net sales increased 3.9% year-over-year, demonstrating overall growth and the positive momentum in the company's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss of $14.3 million in the first quarter highlights ongoing financial struggles, despite a decrease in loss from the previous year.
  • Cash and current marketable securities decreased by $45.6 million compared to the prior year, indicating potential liquidity concerns.
  • First quarter impacted by $2.9 million legal settlement, reflecting possible vulnerability to litigation risks.

FAQ

What were Zumiez's first quarter comparable sales results for 2025?

Zumiez's first quarter comparable sales increased by 5.5% year-over-year.

How much did Zumiez's North American sales grow in Q1 2025?

North American comparable sales grew by 7.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

What is the stock repurchase authorization approved by Zumiez?

Zumiez approved a stock repurchase authorization for up to $15 million of common stock.

What impact did legal charges have on Zumiez's financial results?

Legal charges negatively impacted Zumiez's Q1 2025 results by approximately $2.9 million.

What are Zumiez's sales expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

Zumiez expects net sales between $207 million and $214 million for Q2 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.


$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity

$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424
  • LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 4,747 shares for an estimated $71,735

$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




First Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 5.5%




First Quarter North America Comparable Sales Increased 7.4%




Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization



LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.



Net sales for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025 (13 weeks) increased 3.9% to $184.3 million from $177.4 million in the first quarter ended May 4, 2024 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended May 3, 2025, increased 5.5%. Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $14.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by $2.9 million, or approximately $0.13 per diluted share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.



On May 3, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $101.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $146.6 million on May 4, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $50.4 million related to share repurchases and $14.7 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $17.2 million of cash flow from operations. The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares during the first quarter of 2025 at an average cost including commission of $13.82 per share and a total cost of $25.2 million.



Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our North American business showed resilience during the first quarter despite increased macroeconomic uncertainty following the implementation of higher tariffs. Consumers continue to respond positively to our merchandise assortments and shopping experience evidenced by strong full price selling that drove sales growth above the Q4 run rate for North America. In response to the current global trade environment, we have further diversified our North America supply chain and expect a meaningful reduction in exposure to China by the end of this year. While the potential impact on consumer sentiment from ongoing trade negotiations is unknown, we are pleased with our current momentum in North America and confident in our ability to outperform the market over the remainder of the year. Internationally, our business was tougher in the first quarter with sales turning slightly negative. We remain focused on introducing new and unique products to drive demand while controlling costs to improve margins. Consolidated results, removing the previously mentioned unplanned legal charge, exceeded the high end our guidance for both Sales and loss per share while also showing meaningful improvement to the prior year.”




May 2025 Sales



Net sales for the four-week period ended May 31, 2025, increased 0.7% compared to the four-week period ended June 1, 2024. Comparable sales for the four-week period ending May 31, 2025, increased 1.4% from the comparable period in the prior year.




Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Outlook



Based on quarter-to-date results, current tariffs rates, and actions taken thus far to mitigate the increased costs from higher tariffs, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $207 to $214 million and loss per share to be between $0.09 to $0.24 for the three months ending August 2, 2025. These estimates are based upon the current tariff environment as we know it today and do not consider future material changes that occur after the date of this release.



The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 6 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 1 store in Australia.




Stock Repurchase Authorization



On June 4, 2025, Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $15 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through June 30, 2026 unless the time period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.




Conference call Information



About Zumiez Inc.




Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 31, 2025, we operated 731 stores, including 570 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.





Safe Harbor Statement




Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


ZUMIEZ INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS




(In thousands, except per share amounts)




(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended




May 3, 2025


% of Sales



May 4, 2024


% of Sales

Net sales

$
184,343


100.0
%

$
177,388


100.0
%

Cost of goods sold


129,028


70.0
%


125,489


70.7
%


Gross profit


55,315


30.0
%


51,899


29.3
%

Selling, general and administrative expenses


75,187


40.8
%


72,054


40.6
%


Operating loss


(19,872
)

-10.8
%


(20,155
)

-11.3
%

Interest income, net


2,255


1.2
%


1,321


0.7
%

Other income (expense), net


1,844


1.0
%


(767
)

-0.4
%


Loss, before income taxes


(15,773
)

-8.6
%


(19,601
)

-11.0
%

Benefit from income taxes


(1,443
)

-0.8
%


(2,821
)

-1.6
%


Net loss

$
(14,330
)

-7.8
%

$
(16,780
)

-9.4
%

Basic loss per share

$
(0.79
)



$
(0.86
)


Diluted loss per share

$
(0.79
)



$
(0.86
)


Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share








Basic


18,116





19,465



Diluted


18,116





19,465




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ZUMIEZ INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(In thousands)





May 3, 2025


February 1, 2025


May 4, 2024




(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


Assets







Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$
62,519


$
112,668


$
74,864

Marketable securities


38,443



34,890



71,757

Receivables


14,839



12,825



13,415

Inventories


149,864



146,648



146,815

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


15,525



15,354



14,177


Total current assets


281,190



322,385



321,028

Fixed assets, net


79,703



80,178



89,831

Operating lease right-of-use assets


185,901



183,235



192,607

Goodwill


15,329



15,258



15,385

Intangible assets, net


14,665



13,577



14,117

Deferred tax assets, net


10,215



8,684



11,158

Other long-term assets


12,097



11,564



12,495


Total long-term assets


317,910



312,496



335,593


Total assets

$
599,100


$
634,881


$
656,621









Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







Current liabilities






Trade accounts payable

$
48,981


$
49,389


$
62,301

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


16,563



21,962



16,958

Operating lease liabilities


54,388



56,009



59,191

Other current liabilities


26,943



28,154



18,869


Total current liabilities


146,875



155,514



157,319

Long-term operating lease liabilities


147,398



143,812



155,040

Other long-term liabilities


6,349



6,578



6,927


Total long-term liabilities


153,747



150,390



161,967


Total liabilities


300,622



305,904



319,286









Shareholders’ equity






Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding















Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 17,770 shares issued and outstanding at May 3, 2025 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025


205,595



203,581



198,047

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(16,746
)


(23,778
)


(20,025
)

Retained earnings


109,629



149,174



159,313


Total shareholders’ equity


298,478



328,977



337,335


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
599,100


$
634,881


$
656,621


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































ZUMIEZ INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(In thousands)




(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended




May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$
(14,330
)

$
(16,780
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation, amortization and accretion


5,387



5,561

Noncash lease expense


14,639



14,522

Deferred taxes


(1,473
)


(2,590
)

Stock-based compensation expense


1,828



1,675

Impairment of long-lived assets


462



101

Other


(765
)


525

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Receivables


(758
)


1,077

Inventories


(119
)


(18,876
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


299



1,754

Trade accounts payable


(1,357
)


21,763

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


(5,863
)


(1,458
)

Income taxes payable


(259
)


(797
)

Operating lease liabilities


(16,588
)


(17,276
)

Other liabilities


(3,187
)


(7,778
)


Net cash used in operating activities


(22,084
)


(18,577
)


Cash flows from investing activities:




Additions to fixed assets


(2,219
)


(2,546
)

Purchases of marketable securities


(7,055
)


(1,967
)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments


5,086



12,510


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


(4,188
)


7,997


Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from revolving credit facilities







3,220

Payments on revolving credit facilities







(3,220
)

Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards


378



358

Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards


(192
)


(130
)

Repurchase of common stock, including taxes


(25,215
)






Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(25,029
)


228


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


1,608



(245
)


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(49,693
)


(10,597
)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period


121,517



94,284


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$
71,824


$
83,687


Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:




Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$
412


$
654

Accrual for purchases of fixed assets


982



2,094













Company Contact:



Darin White


Director of Finance &


Investor Relations


Zumiez Inc.


(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337




Investor Contact:



ICR


Brendon Frey


(203) 682-8200






