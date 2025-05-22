Zumiez Inc. to Report Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results on June 5, 2025

Zumiez Inc. will report fiscal Q1 2025 results on June 5, 2025, with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Zumiez Inc. announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results on June 5, 2025, after the stock market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will take place that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET, with interested participants encouraged to pre-register for dial-in details. The call will also be accessible via a live webcast. To ensure a smooth experience, participants are advised to join 15 minutes early, and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time afterward. Zumiez is a prominent retailer offering apparel and accessories for youth culture, operating 730 stores globally under various brand names and maintaining multiple e-commerce websites.

Potential Positives

Zumiez Inc. is set to release its fiscal 2025 first quarter results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with the company's management, fostering a stronger investor relationship.

With 730 stores across multiple countries, Zumiez highlights its significant market presence and operational scale in the specialty retail sector.

The company's diverse retail operations, including established e-commerce platforms, demonstrate adaptability and potential for growth in various sales channels.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming earnings report may indicate a lack of confidence in current performance, as companies typically highlight strong results rather than scheduling calls for less favorable news.

The need for pre-registration for the conference call may limit accessibility for some investors or stakeholders who wish to hear the financial results live.

The mention of a limited availability of the webcast replay may frustrate investors who are unable to attend the live session and wish to review the information at a later time.

FAQ

When will Zumiez report its fiscal 2025 first quarter results?

Zumiez will report its fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

What time is the Zumiez conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on June 5, 2025.

How can I access the Zumiez conference call?

You can access the conference call by pre-registering via the provided registration link.

Is there a webcast available for the Zumiez results call?

Yes, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on Zumiez's investor relations website.

What additional information does Zumiez provide about its operations?

Zumiez operates 730 stores worldwide and has ecommerce websites for its brands including Zumiez and Blue Tomato.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity

$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424

LILIANA GIL VALLETTA sold 4,747 shares for an estimated $71,735

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced it will report fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Thursday, June 5, 2025, following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.





To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (



Registration Link



). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at



https://ir.zumiez.com



. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at



https://ir.zumiez.com



.









About Zumiez Inc.









Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 3, 2025, we operated 730 stores, including 569 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.







Company Contact:







Darin White





VP of Finance &





Investor Relations





Zumiez Inc.





(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337







Investor Contact:







ICR





Brendon Frey





(203) 682-8200



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.